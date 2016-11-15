It’s not just the hormones: Study links teenage pregnancies to ‘brain wiring’

Home

Data shows that children as young as 12 had made a deliberate decision to engage in sexual intercourse. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya may not be able to reduce teenage pregnancies if the structural differences of a teenager and adult brains are ignored yet they contribute to logical decision-making.

Citing scans of the way the brain of a teenager develops, an expert in pediatrics, Prof Ruth Nduati, said magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the teenage brain shows that the portions associated with critical decision-making have not developed during teenage until early 20s.

“It is not the teenager’s fault that the decision of whether or not to have sex was made from an emotional point,” said the expert in pediatrics and child health at the University of Nairobi in a presentation at the just concluded HIV conference in Nairobi.

Ms Nduati said teenagers need information and an environment that encourages them to delay having sex until much later.

Similar studies have been conducted elsewhere: a 2011 study in Temple University in USA showed that, especially in the presence of peers, teenagers employed parts of their brains associated with reward other than the parts that are involved in critical thinking.

This study was employed in controlling teen road accidents since the explanation was that peer pressure in teenagers was not as a result of coercion but how the brain, at that age, processed information.

A year before that, a study published in the Journal of Neuroscience reported that scans revealed an unexpected level of activity in a large region at the front of the brain involved in decision-making and multitasking indicating that a teen’s brain was working less effectively than an adult’s.

The study intimated that chaotic thought patterns are a result of a teenagers’ brains containing too much grey matter – the cell bodies and connections which carry messages within the brain—and that there is a lot going on in the brains of adolescents which means their brain energy and resources are wasted instead of being utilised in decision making.

As people age, the amount of grey matter in our brains decreases, meaning neural transmissions move properly between brain cells, so the brain works better.

This other study was used in a school to explain why teenagers could not concentrate on math in schools, and the environment modulated to accommodate that.

Prof Nduati’s concerns seem to reinforce the numbers quoted in the Kenya Aids Indicator Survey 2012 (KAIS) which showed that young children educate themselves about sex from the most ill-informed sources—their peers— with devastating consequences.

The data showed that children as young as 12 had made a deliberate decision to engage in sexual intercourse. The reasons for their choices varied: one in every four (25 per cent) said they wanted to have sex. Another 21 per cent said it “it just happened” while 19 per cent said they were in love.

Only five per cent of the children who had sexual intercourse prior to the KAIS study said they had been coerced.

Data from the National Aids Control Council (NACC), showed that 435,225 aged between 10 and 19 are HIV positive while another 119,899 have the virus “but are not yet identified”.