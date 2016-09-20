Sugar-belt roads in poor state despite farmers levy for upkeep

Politics and policy

A tractor transporting sugar cane struggles to pass through Chemelil- Muhoroni road at Miwani area in Kisumu County. One per cent of farmers’ yields is earmarked for roads maintenance. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

Nobody speeds along the 50 kilometre stretch running through Muhoroni, Chemelil, Miwani and Kibos – a road that connects three major sugarcane millers.

After years of pounding by heavy trailers and tractors transporting sugarcane to the factories, the roads turned into craters some years ago.

There are no public service vehicles here and only tractors and motorbikes offer the much needed transport.

Still, the millers deduct road maintenance levy– and farmers have little or no say on its use. One per cent of a farmers yield is supposed to be deducted for road maintenance.

For instance, Chemelil Sugar Company alone pays out Sh1.8 billion to farmers in a good year meaning that about Sh18 million has been collected for the last 42 years since it was taken over by the government.

These funds were previously kept by the millers but are since submitted to county governments which are mandated to maintain the roads.

“There is a limit to how much we can do. Sometimes the weather stops us from accessing some areas and we may have to wait until the dry season to access the cane,” Chemelil managing director Charles Owele said in an interview.

Millers here blame delayed harvesting of sugar cane on bad roads and are at pains to explain where the money previously collected has been used.

Long trucks ferrying sugar cane to Kibos Sugar and Allied Industries Limited from the offsite weighbridge in Awasi have to go to Kisumu on the main highway to avoid the badly damaged road.

Motorist fear these trucks due to their intimidating sizes and cargo. In May, one lost control and plunged down Kasagam fly-over near Kisumu town.

A former Muhoroni Town Council worker told the Business Daily that the levies collected from farmers were largely diverted to other uses including payment of salaries whenever they were faced with cash constraints from the Central government.

The Business Daily team visiting the sugar growing belt encountered several cases where tractors were either stuck or broken down along the muddy roads.

The main road in the sugar belt has been a political carrot by politicians. Former Muhoroni MP Professor Ayiecho Olweny used the bad state of the road to win votes promising to have it repaired until he was voted out in 2013.

When Business Daily caught up with the former legislator in Muhoroni, he did not hesitate to blame the current MP, Onyango Koyoo.