Sugar consumers set to dig deeper into pockets as prices increase on global shortage

The price of sugar in the global market, where Kenya sources up to a third of its supplies, has gone up by 50 per cent in the last six months due to shortage, exerting pressure locally where production continues to fall.

Last month, International Sugar Organisation (ISO) released its first full-scale forecast for 2016/2017 that indicated a looming shortage.

“… the world sugar economy is facing a second season with an even bigger gap between world production and consumption. World production is projected at 168.0 million tonnes, up by 2.2 million tonnes from 2015/2016. The improvement, however, is far too low to cover growing use of sugar,” says ISO in the report.

The organisation argues that world consumption in 2016/17 is projected to rise to 175.1 million tonnes.

“As a result, a statistical deficit of 7.0 million tonnes is projected. A deficit of the projected magnitude will reduce the stocks - to consumption ratio in 2016/2017 to only 43 per cent,” it said.

A tonne from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) now costs Sh75,000 ($750) from Sh50,000 ($500), for the first time in the country’s history making imports more expensive than locally manufactured sugar.

It costs traders Sh90,000 to source the sweetener from local factories. The Sh75,000 charge for a tonne of Comesa does not factor in the cost of shipment, Value Added Tax (VAT) and the traders’ margin, all of which push up the price.

For instance, a tonne of sugar coming from Uganda will attract a VAT of Sh12,000 and transport cost of Sh2,500 bringing the total to Sh87,500 before adding the traders margin. But all Comesa imports are not equal. The cost is far much higher if the sugar consignment is from such countries as Zambia, Malawi and Egypt.

Given the higher global prices, importers are likely to cut the quantity they ship into the country, affecting the supplies and in turn pile pressure on the shelf prices that have so far gone up by eight per cent.

For the first time in more than five years, the retail cost of the sweetener has increased to sell at Sh270 per two-kilogramme packet from Sh250.

And there is no let up for consumers who will be expected to dig deeper into their wallets to buy the commodity when the market factors in a sharp increase in the ex-factory price of a 50-kilogramme bag from Sh4,750 on September 3 to Sh5,400 last Thursday.

While the factors leading to the global price increase are out of the government’s control, state regulators have tried to put some measures to regulate the shelf price.

With Kenya’s population growth, demand for the sweetener has been growing in the recent years with statistics from the Sugar Directorate indicating that consumption stood at 889,233 tonnes in 2015 from 860,084 tonnes the previous year.