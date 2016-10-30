Politics and policy
Sugar imports to stay high as miller takes short break
Posted Sunday, October 30 2016 at 17:42
Kenya will maintain high imports of sugar to meet rising domestic consumption as West Kenya, a leading sugar producer, goes on a one-month break for maintenance.
Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) director-general Alfred Busolo says that even though local stocks were stabilising, the imports will be maintained at the current levels to forestall shortage ahead of the festive season.
West Kenya factory produces more than 8,800 tonnes a month, emerging as the largest millers at the moment based on production.
“West Kenya factory is now down on maintenance and it plays a major role in our sugar production, this means that we have to maintain our imports at the current levels to meet the demand,” said Mr Busolo.
Kenya imports 15,000 tonnes of sugar from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) countries but it increased to about 25,000 tonnes last month following a sharp decline in local production. Chemelil Sugar factory is also on maintenance.