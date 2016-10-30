Sugar imports to stay high as miller takes short break

Politics and policy

Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) director-general Alfred Busolo. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya will maintain high imports of sugar to meet rising domestic consumption as West Kenya, a leading sugar producer, goes on a one-month break for maintenance.

Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) director-general Alfred Busolo says that even though local stocks were stabilising, the imports will be maintained at the current levels to forestall shortage ahead of the festive season.

West Kenya factory produces more than 8,800 tonnes a month, emerging as the largest millers at the moment based on production.

“West Kenya factory is now down on maintenance and it plays a major role in our sugar production, this means that we have to maintain our imports at the current levels to meet the demand,” said Mr Busolo.