Sugar price rally looms as imports target falls short

Politics and policy

Imported sugar is offloaded at the port of Mombasa. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya faces a sugar shortage following reduced supply from local manufacturers and traders failing to meet their import quotas, setting the stage for a rally in prices.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The regulator says local importers have been unable to meet their quotas to plug the deficit linked to low supplies from local factories due to a shortage in the global market.

The price of a tonne of sugar from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) has increased from $500 to $750 (Sh50,000 to Sh75,000) in recent days due to scarcity.

A 50-kilogramme bag of imported sugar is now landing in Nairobi at Sh5,100 on average while local sugar costs Sh5,200 at the factory gate, making the shipment less profitable.

“The global shortage still persists and this has also affected our local supplies given that we rely on imports to meet the demand,” says Alfred Busolo, Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) director-general.

The AFA said last month the importers had managed to get 20,000 tonnes out of the 26,000 tonnes that they had been allocated.

The country is headed for the Christmas and New Year festive season and demand for the commodity looks set to get tight.

“There has been a problem with supplies that is attributed to manufacturers, some of whom are currently down for maintenance,” said Tuskys Supermarkets managing director Dan Githua.

He said the supermarket chain mainly acquires its stocks from Mara Sugar and West Kenya millers.

In August, the International Sugar Organisation released its first full-scale forecast for 2016/2017, which indicated a looming shortage.