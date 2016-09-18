Sugar regulator seeks distributor details to curb rampant hoarding

Politics and policy

A shop attendant arranges sugar in a supermarket. PHOTO | FILE

The sugar directorate has written to millers asking for details of their distributors in an effort to curb rampant commodity hoarding in the industry.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Head of the sugar directorate Solomon Odera said the move would allow them to test supply network and plan for imports based on the needs.

“At the moment we have difficulties telling the stocks of sugar held in the country because we do not have information on what the distributors have at any given time,” said Mr Odera on an interview with the Business Daily.

He added that, a part from the import figures which the regulator manages and the daily stock reports from the millers, it was hard to quantify the country’s stock of the sweetener.

The move follows the current situation in the market where distributors have been purchasing whatever is being processed by the factories, with only few stocks ending up at the market.

“Distributors are taking everything from the factory and not releasing to the market on time,” Mr Odera said.

The short supply of the commodity in the market has sparked a price increase with a two kilogramme packet of sugar going at Sh270 from Sh250 last month.

In 2013, the government moved in to shake off suspected cartels in the sugar distribution chain with a directive that millers suspend all exclusive contracts with distributors. This was to encourage direct sale of sugar to any buyer and/or retailers.