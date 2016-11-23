Sugar suppliers want retailers to pay them on time

Politics and policy

Millers want supermarkets to reduce the number of days they take to pay them for sugar supplies from 90 to less than 30.

Kenya Sugar Millers Association members argue that staying with their money for more than 90 days affects their financial flow, hampering their payments to farmers.

Jaswant Rai, the association’s chairman, said that sugar is a fast-moving commodity hence it shouldn’t take retailers more than 90 days to clear their debts.

“It is very difficult to sustain farmers’ payments within 30 days when supermarkets are sitting with our money for over three months. It’s time that they reversed the credit period to less than 30 days,” said Mr Rai.

He noted that the current payment regime requires retailers to pay millers in 30 days, failure to which they are penalised for late payment.

Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) Director-General Alfred Busolo supported the millers. “Supermarkets should adopt the principle of prompt payment because sugar moves very fast on the shelves. Staying with their money for long affects their cash flow,” said Mr Busolo.

The complaint comes at a time when millers have held back direct supplies to supermarkets due to delayed payments. The millers made the revelation last week when they met with the sugar regulator to discuss the state of the industry.

According to the regulator, millers have complained that supermarkets are violating the terms of credit by staying with their cash long after the agreed credit period.