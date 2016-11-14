Swazuri, Kidero differ over ownership of Langata school land

Politics and policy

Ownership of the disputed Lang’ata Road Primary School playground has pitted Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero against National Land Commission (NLC) chairman Muhammad Swazuri, with each claiming the land belongs to a different entity.

Dr Swazuri told a Land Summit at State House on Monday that the land belonged to the school after it was issued with a title deed.

The land received international media attention last year after police lobbed tear gas canisters at pupils and activists demonstrating against alleged land grab by a private developer-- Airport View Housing.

But Mr Kidero countered Dr Swazuri’s assertion that the matter had been put to rest after Airport View Housing’s ownership of the playground was revoked.

“My records indicate ownership has not changed. In my records there is nothing to indicate that the Airport View title deed has been cancelled,” he said, pointing to a likely failure by NLC to formally revoke the title.

Efforts to get Dr Swazuri to respond to the claims were unsuccessful as phone calls and text messages to him went unanswered.

The commission had in April said in court papers that Airport View had a valid title deed for ownership of the school playground despite having been ejected from the site in February last year. This came after the developer lodged a complaint in court.

The NLC told the court that it was yet to begin the planned review of titles, leaving the deed held by Airport View valid.

“The title has not been cancelled, and review of grants is yet to happen. When that time comes and Airport View still feels aggrieved, it will have grounds to pursue remedies against the NLC. There is no threat of deregistration or revocation of Airport View’s ownership of the land,” the commission’s lawyers said in April.