Swiss firm faces MPs over KRA tax deal

A Swiss firm that won a Sh17 billion contract to supply e-tax stamps for excisable goods in Kenya on Tuesday told Parliament that it is willing to review any breach of legal requirements during award of the tender.

Bruno Frentzel, the SICPA Solutions SA director, told the National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee (PIC) that his company was unaware that the legal instruments the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Treasury used to float the Excisable Goods Management System (EGMS) tender were not approved by Parliament, making the entire process a nullity.

“I am ready to sit with Kenya Revenue Authority to understand the legal requirements and the process leading to the signing of the contract. If indeed the legal mechanisms were flawed, I will take the necessary action as set out in the contract documents. This may include a legal process or mediation,” he told the committee chaired by Eldas MP Adan Keynan.

Mr Bruno denied MPs’ claim that SICPA used unethical business conduct, including corrupting tax agencies to win lucrative contracts around the world.

PIC is investigating how KRA awarded SICPA the Sh17.7 billion e-tax job through single sourcing and a clause in the tender documents that requires manufacturers of excisable goods to pay SICPA Sh1.50 for every stamp attached to each item – earning the Swiss firm billions of shillings annually.

The taxman had initially targeted large consumers such as supermarkets and hotel chains for enforcement of EGMS before the law was amended to transfer the burden to manufacturers and importers of excisable goods.

The Treasury and KRA in 2013 expanded the law that was initially intended to produce excise stamps for tobacco products, wines and spirits to include beer, bottled water and soft drinks through Legal Notice Number 110 of June, 2013.

The notice saw SICPA’s contract price rise to Euros 158,213,898 (Sh17.7 billion at current exchange rates) for supply of 12.87 billion stamps.

KRA and SICPA Solutions SA originally signed the e-tax contract in December 2012 at a cost that was later renegotiated.

The contract was worth Euros 20,341,464 (approximately Sh4.8 billion) for the supply of 3.55 billion stamps a year.

On Tuesday, the committee sought to know what SICPA would do if it finds out that Treasury secretary Henry Rotich’s Legal Notice number 110 of June 2013 and another one Number 12856 of September 2015 signed by KRA commissioner John Njiraini are null and void because they were not tabled in Parliament for approval, pursuant to the provisions of the Statutory Instruments Act, 2013.

The Act requires parliamentary scrutiny of statutory instruments including any rule, order, regulation, direction, form, tariff of costs or fees…by law, regulation, guideline or other statutory instrument issued, made or established in execution of a power conferred by or under an Act of Parliament.

The Act in Section 11(1) provides that every Cabinet secretary responsible for regulation making authority shall within seven sitting days after publication of a statutory instrument ensure that a copy of the same is transmitted to Parliament for tabling.