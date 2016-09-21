TSC advertises 10,000 positions of senior tutors

Politics and policy

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has started open recruitment of more than 10,000 senior tutors as part of a strategy to boost performance.

Chief executive officer Nancy Macharia said the drive targets principals, headmasters and their deputies for primary, secondary schools and tertiary institutions.

She said the recruited teachers will be promoted to serve in Job group K, M and N. “A total of 500 P1 teachers with Bachelor of Education degrees will be promoted to Job Group K, 5,500 to Job Group M and 4,000 to job Group N,” said Mrs Macharia in an advert.

The positions have previously been filled through direct appointments, raising concerns over possible abuse by some appointing authorities.

The new policy of recruitment was launched last year after the commission stopped promotion of teachers based on the number of years in service, but on performance.

Mrs Macharia said qualified candidates have until October 7 to submit their applications which must be done online through the www.teachersonline.go.ke.

“Manual applications will not be considered, applicants who give false information will be disqualified and further disciplinary action taken against them and teachers on leave and secondment are eligible to apply,” said the chief executive officer.