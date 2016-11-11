Talks between salaries agency and JSC on capping perks stall

Politics and policy

Talks between the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and Judicial Service Commission (JSC) members over the capping of sitting allowances have stalled.

The High Court had asked the two commissions to reach an out-of-court settlement over the capping of JSC’s sitting allowances which have seen some of its members emerge among the best paid public servants.

Justice Edward Muriithi Thursday gave the two commissions more time to start talks on the allowances before reaching a decision on whether the row should be heard by the court.

The salaries agency had capped the number of the commissioners’ paid sittings at eight per month, prompting the JSC to file an opposing petition in the High Court.

SRC reckons that JSC members are the best paid group of public servants each with a monthly remuneration of up to Sh1.6 million, part of it illegal.

JSC has accused the salaries agency of derailing talks. JSC said that an initial meeting set up to hold negotiations on the matter failed to take place as SRC officials did not turn up.

Exorbitant pay

“JSC was ready and willing to resolve the matter out of court, but SRC has remained unwilling to settle the matter amicably and we are left with no option but to proceed with the matter before court for determination of the weighty constitutional issues raised,” JSC secretary Anne Amadi said.

The judge had on October 3 asked the parties in the suit to try and solve the matter out of court. “By consent, let JSC and SRC with facilitation from the AG hold a meeting with a view of settling this matter within the next seven days,” Justice Muriithi said Thursday.

The SRC argues that the caps are necessary because most members of the JSC hold other public jobs and are therefore enjoying double pay.

Acting JSC chairperson Margaret Kobia, for instance, is entitled to a pay of up to Sh854,231 per month as the chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC) but her monthly pay cheque grows to Sh1.3 million with the inclusion of her earnings from the JSC.

Attorney-General Githu Muigai is entitled to a monthly pay of up to Sh1.05 million but ends up with Sh1.4 million when his JSC membership remuneration is included.