Tanzania's Magufuli in Kenya for first State visit

Politics and policy

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) with Tanzania's John Pombe Magufuli at a past even in Dar Es Salaam Tanzania. PHOTO | PSCU

Tanzanian leader John Pombe Magufuli arrived in Kenya Monday morning for a two-day State visit, making it his first such visit to the country since he became president.

Dr Magufuli, who was formally received by his host President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, was accorded full military honours complete with a 21-gun salute.

Deputy President William Ruto, Cabinet Secretaries, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Samson Mwathethe and other senior government officials were also present at State House to receive the Tanzanian leader.