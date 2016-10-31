Politics and policy
Tanzania's Magufuli in Kenya for first State visit
By PSCU
Posted Monday, October 31 2016 at 12:27
Posted Monday, October 31 2016 at 12:27
In Summary
- Mr Magufuli The two leaders will lead their delegations in bilateral talks, after which they will hold a joint press briefing at State House later today.
Tanzanian leader John Pombe Magufuli arrived in Kenya Monday morning for a two-day State visit, making it his first such visit to the country since he became president.
SHARE THIS STORYTweet
Dr Magufuli, who was formally received by his host President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, was accorded full military honours complete with a 21-gun salute.
Deputy President William Ruto, Cabinet Secretaries, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Samson Mwathethe and other senior government officials were also present at State House to receive the Tanzanian leader.
The two presidents will later lead their delegations in bilateral talks, after which they will hold a joint press briefing at State House later today.