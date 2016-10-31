http://www.businessdailyafrica.com/image/view/-/3436038/medRes/1476750/-/thn80u/-/magufuli.jpg
Tanzania's Magufuli in Kenya for first State visit

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) with Tanzania's John Pombe Magufuli at a past even in Dar Es Salaam Tanzania. PHOTO | PSCU

By PSCU

Posted  Monday, October 31   2016 at  12:27

Tanzanian leader John Pombe Magufuli arrived in Kenya Monday morning for a two-day State visit, making it his first such visit to the country since he became president.

Dr Magufuli, who was formally received by his host President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, was accorded full military honours complete with a 21-gun salute.

Deputy President William Ruto, Cabinet Secretaries, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Samson Mwathethe and other senior government officials were also present at State House to receive the Tanzanian leader.

The two presidents will later lead their delegations in bilateral talks, after which they will hold a joint press briefing at State House later today.
