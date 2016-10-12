Tea prices at Mombasa auction drop by Sh4 on higher volume

Money Markets

Traders at the Mombasa auction. PHOTO | FILE

Tea prices at the Mombasa auction dropped by Sh4 compared with last week’s sale as the volume offered for trade increased significantly.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

On average, a kilogramme of made tea sold at Sh221 on Tuesday compared with Sh225 in the previous auction. The volume of the commodity offered for sale increased by 617,725 kilogrammes from the previous week.

Out of 100,438 packages (6,510,000 kilos) available for sale, 90,821 (5,891,253kg) were sold with 9.57 per cent remaining unsold, according to East Africa Tea Traders Association.

The Tea Directorate had anticipated the price would hold firmly in the coming auctions due to an expected decline in production in the wake of the ongoing cold weather and high demand.

Traditionally, tea volumes decline during the cold July and August season, which is also an ideal period for farmers to prune their crop. However, September is normally dry unlike this year.

Tea prices have been falling in recent auctions, selling at much lower prices compared to the same period last year when a kilogramme of the commodity fetched Sh302.

Tea factories are now turning attention to speciality tea, which fetches higher returns than the usual black CTC given its high demand.

For instance, a kilogramme of black CTC tea sells at an average of Sh300 per kilogramme while the same quantity of orthodox tea goes for more than Sh400.

Last year, Kenya Tea Development Agency produced 427,000 kilogrammes of orthodox tea, a decline from the previous year’s output of 600,000 kilogrammes.