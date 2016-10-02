Tea prices at Mombasa auction fall 3pc despite drop in volumes

Money Markets

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Kericho. PHOTO | FILE

Tea prices at the Mombasa auction declined by nearly three per cent at last week’s auction even as the volume offered for sale dropped by a larger margin.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

This reversed the situation previous week where high demand amid dwindling supplies pushed the price six per cent up.

On average a kilogramme of made tea sold at Sh227 last Tuesday compared with the Sh233 it attracted in the previous auction. The volume of the commodity offered declined by 569,536 kilogrammes from the previous week.

Out of 102,399 packages (6,590,000kg) available for sale, 84,819 packages (5,472,492kg) were sold with 17.16 per cent remaining unsold, according to East Africa Tea Traders Association.

Head of Tea Directorate Samuel Ogola had said the high prices would hold in the coming auctions due to a decline in production in the wake of the ongoing cold weather and high demand.

“It is anticipated that the prices will hold firm in the next three sales due to decrease in supply of tea. However, if favourable weather conditions prevail in the east of the Rift in the coming few weeks, production will be expected to rise up,” says Mr Ogola.

Traditionally tea volumes decline during cold season in July and August, which is the ideal period for farmers to prune their crop. However, the month of September is normally dry unlike this year.

In the latest forecast, the weatherman says the current cold weather could persist until December.

A forecast by the Kenya Meteorological Department indicates that most parts of the country will experience little rainfall, which will be poorly distributed.

This could lead to decline in tea production that usually picks in the last quarter of the calendar year, especially in the main growing zones of Mount Kenya region.

The Kenya Tea Development Agency has warned that earnings for this financial year will be affected by the low prices currently being witnessed at the auction and the prevailing cold season which could be followed by a dry spell.

“The current weather is not favourable for tea production. When it is too cold yields are affected.