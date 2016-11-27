Tea prices hit 11-month high at Mombasa weekly auctions

Money Markets

Traders at the Mombasa auction. PHOTO | FILE

Tea prices at the Mombasa auction recorded an impressive performance last week to close at an 11-month high after a losing streak in the preceding sales.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

A kilogramme of tea on average sold at Sh263 compared with the previous sale where it attracted Sh250.

The volume of the commodity offered increased by 697,859 kilogrammes from the previous week.

“Out of 126,695 packages (8,230,000 kilos) available for sale, 116,699 packages (7,585,441 kilos) were sold with only 8.18 per cent untaken,” says East Africa Tea Traders Association.

The last time the price of tea was higher was in January when it fetched Sh273 per kilo, the highest price to date.

The prices, however, were lower compared to the same period last year when a kilogramme of made tea fetched Sh288.

The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has warned that earnings for this financial year will be affected by the low prices lately witnessed at the auction and the lengthy cold season that will be followed by a dry spell.

Tea farmers earned a record Sh84 billion in the last financial year, making it the second year of improved earnings, helped by a stable exchange rate and high pricing of the commodity in the world market.