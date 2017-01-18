Teacher, pupil absenteeism hurts push for quality education

Politics and policy

Pupils at a Nyeri primary school. PHOTO | FILE

Frequent absenteeism by pupils and teachers in school has hindered syllabus coverage and lowered literacy standards among learners, a Ministry of Education report shows.

National Assessment System for Monitoring Learner Achievement conducted by the Kenya National Examinations Council on Class Three learners puts truancy by pupils and teachers at 50.9 per cent and 47.7 per cent respectively.

“Teacher absenteeism is one of the factors affecting curriculum delivery,” said Education PS Belio Kipsang.

The study shows that pre-reading skills (level 1) in both English and Swahili are very low at 14.9 per cent and 10.5 per cent respectively.

Dr Kipsang said at least 59.6 per cent of Class Three pupils have been absent from school during the period under review. Marsabit and Mandera recorded the highest percentage of absenteeism among pupils at 97.7 per cent, and 93 per cent respectively.

The PS also decried incidents of older pupils in schools.

“Overage is still a major challenge to our education system. The proportion of overage pupils (10 years and above) is still high at 40.5 per cent,” he said.

He said the highest number of overage pupils was noted in arid and semi-arid lands such as Garissa at 98.3 per cent, Turkana 90.4 per cent and Kwale at 79.9 per cent.

The report also notes that there is a high rate of indiscipline in schools with more than 90 per cent of the sampled headteachers and tutors reporting cases of bad behaviour in their schools.

Indiscipline, cases, said the study, was reported as one of the major causes of poor academic performance, placing it at 72.4 per cent in schools.

According to the study, a majority of the Class Three teachers (96.6 per cent) had the requisite academic and professional qualifications to teach at this level with the percentage of female head teachers having gone up from 14.6 per cent in 2010 to 24.2 last year.

The study also reports that the majority of the schools are able to adhere to accountability procedures, which have minimised cases of misappropriation of funds in schools.