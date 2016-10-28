Teachers to be appraised more rigorously after new pay deal

Politics and policy

President Uhuru Kenyatta. PHOTO | FILE

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said teachers will be assessed more rigorously now that the government has granted their demands for higher pay.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Mr Kenyatta welcomed the salary deal signed between teachers and their employer and asked teachers to do extra work to match the increase.

Speaking at State House on Friday when he met Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) officials, Mr Kenyatta commended both sides for showing restraint, negotiating in good faith and for finally reaching an agreement within the deadline he had instructed.

“After the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBAs), the government will institute other policy measures to support the development of the teaching profession,” he said of Friday.

Mr Kenyatta also directed the Ministry of Education to accelerate the establishment of the Kenya School of Education before the end of the year so that government can start to institutionalise the framework of supporting teachers in professional growth and career development beginning 2017.

The Head of State also wished the 1.5 million candidates sitting for national examinations success and urged officers involved to ensure the exercise is smooth.

“I assure them and their parents that utmost integrity will be the hallmark of the 2016 National examination process,” said President Kenyatta.