Teachers want taxpayers to pay for their children fees

Politics and policy

Kuppet national chairman Omboko Milemba. PHOTO | FILE

Full implementation of the car and mortgage scheme, a Sh3 billion medical subsidy and free secondary and university education for their children were among new demands submitted by secondary school teachers to their employer on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) is also demanding a basic pay increase of 200 per cent, setting the stage for tough negotiations with the government that has termed their salary demands unsustainable.

The TSC employs about 290,000 teachers with the majority in primary schools and last year their pay of Sh160 billion accounted for 36 per cent of Kenya’s Sh450 billion public wage bill — which has risen from Sh278 billion in 2011.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) approved the car loans that range from Sh600,000 to Sh10 million while the mortgage scheme is supposed to range from Sh4 million to Sh40 million depending on the grade of an individual.

Kuppet chairman Omboko Milemba said the medical scheme subsidy will supplement Sh5.6 billion that is contributed by teachers through their medical allowance.

“We need a subsidy from the government just the way it supports other medical schemes for other civil servants,” said Mr Milemba.

During the talks that started at 10am and concluded at 1.30pm, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) once more sought more time to present its counter-offer.

The TSC said it will table its counter offer on October 19, a day after giving the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) an offer as agreed last week.

The meeting was attended by TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia and her team, and Kuppet chairman and secretary-general Akelo Misori.

They resolved to conclude the talks by November 1.

Kuppet also wants teachers’ children to be given scholarship up to university in appreciation of their critical role in the education sector.

Teachers went on a five-week strike during third term last year, affecting preparations for, and supervising, national exams.