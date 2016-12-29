Techies who put Kenya on the global innovation map in 2016

Magazines

From left, Sendy founder Meshack Alloys, Wycliffe Omondi, one of the developers of the Magic Bus Ticketing app and Eneza Education CEO Kago Kagichiri. PHOTOS | FILE

2016 was the year Kenyan developers shone on the global stage with several apps and technological innovations that not only received awards but also won funding and grants.

They will be expected to grow customer base and scale up their business in the New Year.

Branch

The Kenya-based financial technology (fintech) company has been stepping up local operations following a Sh929 billion ($9.2 million) investment from a California-based fund.

To boost its loan book, Branch added Uber drivers by offering loans. According to the fintech, leveraging on digital jobs which generate digital ledgers, is a major source of data that lenders.

In the past year of operation, it has grown its customer base to just more than 100,000 and has been setting up shop in Tanzania.

Sendy

Launched in September 2014, Sendy received an investment from Safaricom’s Spark Fund of up to Sh22 million to scale up its business.

Sendy, which has an app that links parcel senders to a network of transporters using motorcycles, vans and pick-up trucks to deliver goods, has been expanding the business over the past year.

The company has been exploring different ventures with the latest being the on-demand taxi and motorcycle service. The pilot ran for two months before it was discontinued as the company concentrates on its core logistics business which has been steadily expanding.