Teeing off in your backyard

If you keep walking on the finest golf courses in Kenya and wish to carry the theatrical green, dazzling landscape back to your home, dream no more.

Landscapers can elevate your back or front yard ambience minus the 18 or nine holes. Most golfers wish to own a private putting green in their backyard, but you do not have to be an ardent golfer to build one.

James Munuve, a landscaper at Jaria Hortscapes, says golf landscaping is the ultimate upgrade to a home scenery.

For golf landscaping your home garden, James says all you need are the right tools, good location or adequate space, plants and a good maintenance regime.

A perfectly manicured putting green is a few steps away from the dream coming true.

You can do your golf green in two ways. Either you seed or sod turf grass or go for a synthetic lawn. Sodding involves transferring a mature lawn onto your lawn.

Real grass will mostly give the ultimate look when well-maintained, although it can be very difficult to maintain the standard of lawn as seen in commercial golf courses.

But you don’t want to hold international golf matches in your dooryard; so go for natural grass.

Location

“The location should have enough sun penetration for optimum turf growth, good air movement in terms of air flow not blocked by trees or buildings,” says James.

The hybrid Bermuda and creeping bent grass are the most recommended types for your home-made golf course.

Also, do not locate the green in a depression or low area where water will stagnate. When it comes to the construction of the golf course, go for sandy loam soil which is suitable for healthy root growth. Also ensure that there is good sub surface drainage.

“Do not create any pockets or low areas where water will stand. Water should drain off the green in more than one direction – this can be done well by a specialist.”

Maintenance

Although it sounds appealing to practise your short game at the comfort of your home, the expertise and equipment necessary to maintain a smooth, fast putting surface should not be taken lightly.

Backyard putting greens require specialised equipment, frequent mowings of about three to five times a week, irrigation, pesticide applications and more. Installation is also labour-intensive and costly.

Ensure that your lawn is frequently fertilised with foliar nutrition and slow-releasing nitrogen fertiliser for optimum green-coloured growth.

“Irrigation should be done in the early hours,” the landscaper says.

Although synthetic grass looks artificial, there are some high quality artificial lawns in the market that look similar to natural grass putting green.

The turf can either be a dense nylon green over compacted stone or polypropylene turf.

“Installing artificial turf is easy if done by a professional since it requires glass-cut shapes,” says James.

The larger the golf green, the more materials and time will be needed to construct hence more expensive.