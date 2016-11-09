Senators grill Tharaka-Nithi governor over Sh4.4m spent on fuel

Politics and policy

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa addresses the public at Makengi Dispensary on June 23, 2016. PHOTO | ALEX NJERU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa has been put on the spot over Sh4.4 million spent on fuel.

The Senate's County Public Accounts and Investment Committee on Wednesday said there is no evidence to show the fuel was delivered.

Senators Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu), Martha Wangari (Nominated), Boni Khalwale, (Kakamega), Mong'are Bw'okongo (Nyamira) and Henry Ole Ndiema (Trans-Nzoia) said Governor Samuel Ragwa must account for the funds by Friday.

The lawmakers dismissed the governor's explanation that the officer in-charge was suspended.

Senator Wangari pointed out that the officer was suspended a year after the audit had been carried out.

Besides, she said the officer in question was suspended, for something else and not the missing documents.

But, the governor maintained that it had been difficult to push the officer to provide the order used to fuel county vehicles.

Detailed orders

"We verified fuel was consumed but, we don’t have the detailed orders. It’s tricky because the person who was the custodian of the documents is away," he said.

He said the officer is being investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and it will be unfair for the Senate to recommend that he be surcharged for the funds.

"When people tell me l should carry the burden of somebody who is not there, who was custodian of records, l get lost," he said.

Dr Khalwale and Mr Bw'Okong'o blamed the governor for calling to produce evidence that the EACC is handling the issue.

"This is hearsay. I disagree to the suggestion that we give governor time to dig up for the documents," Mr Bw'Okong'o said.