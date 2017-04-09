Home The Necessary Art of delegation

Mentoring is meant to empower you with tools that make you more productive. FILE PHOTO | NMG

You have too much to do. You’re buried under a pile of work, feeling overwhelmed, and think There’s no way out of it. But there is a way out: using the art of delegating. So why aren’t you doing it?

Delegation is one of the most important skills in leadership, yet so many leaders struggle with it, as it’s not always easy to get right.

Some of the key things that a leader must consider before delegating a task to their employee are:

Level of knowledge and expertise

How skilled is the employee and what is their ability to handle the task? Are your expectations realistic and aligned to what they are capable of?

Connect the dots

Explain to them how the task impacts the bigger picture, and why the task they have been assigned is important.

Clarity of task

Many times, the leader may think they have communicated clearly, but the message on the other side has not been received in the way you intended. So check for understanding, and ensure that you are both on the same page, and that the required output is clear.

Support required

Check with them what support they need in completing the task, and see how you or someone else can provide this.

Set timelines

Set timelines for reviewing and completion and stick to these. Often, tasks are agreed and set, but we fall down with the follow-up because another task has popped up. This sets a negative precedent as the employee may start to think that timelines do not matter and that it is fine not to complete tasks on time.

Leaders who effectively delegate find that they are able to be more strategic and get on with the tasks they need to be getting on with, instead of getting stuck in operational activities. The Five Stages of Delegation is an easy-to- follow process, and worth the investment if you’re aiming to get it right. Here are the Five Stages outlined:

Stage 1: Realisation

This is where we come to a point where we realise that we need to delegate for the benefit of the business, team and individuals.

Stage 2: Observation

This is a simple yet a powerful part of the process. Have the person whom you are delegating to watch you do the task. After they observe you, allow them to ask you questions and give you feedback.

Step 3: Collaboration

After they have observed you doing the task, start letting them do it with you. Tag team the task, doing part of it yourself and having them do the other part, similar to a pilot and co-pilot flying a plane.

Step 4: Evaluation

Once the employee has enough experience, allow them to lead, while you become the co-pilot. Don’t forget to give them feedback along the way, both positive and developmental.

Step 5: Delegation

When the evaluation is complete, the responsibility for the task can be fully handed over. Congratulations! This is when you have fully delegated a task.