There’s enough blame to go round for Health ministry graft scandal

Ministry of Health headquarters in Nairobi. The ministry is on the spotlight after an audit revealed misappropriation of funds. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The alleged financial irregularities at the Ministry of Health and our biggest referral hospital-Kenyatta National Hospital- if true have further dented the confidence the country has in our administrators.

Specifically the offices responsible for procurement and tendering of goods and services have become a mockery of the word “merit”.

In the grand scale of things such unabated corruption has repercussions that cut across all levels of society, but mostly impacts the weak and poor.

While still not privy to the finer details of the allegations, we as a society need to rethink our direction seriously. Where are we headed when even funds meant for healthcare are misappropriated?

For a long time healthcare has been underfunded and the sorry state of affairs in most of our hospitals point to this.

Poor funding, lack of planning and administrative improprieties all have weakened the structures that we call “administration”, a malaise characteristic of many existing management oversight structures.

Our institutions are a weak shell just waiting to collapse because even the few straight people are intimidated or manipulated.

Is this condition redeemable?

With a multiplicity of funding sources, poor accounting standards and a lack of clarity or public financial scrutiny further worsen things. It is not unusual for one item to be “bought” multiple times by different donor entities.

Several reasons have been advanced with delays in funding financial cycles being a recurring complaint. From a local procurement observation, hospital items cost more than they should due to price inflations by suppliers to factor in foreseeable payment delays.

This though bad is sometimes justifiable from a business point of view given the long time it takes for suppliers to be paid.

At one of the public maternity hospitals a vegetable supplier went two whole years without being paid. Upon refusal to deliver, another one was contracted and underwent the same treatment. Both had valid contracts.

We have been treated to public spectacle where contracted firms sue for penalties due to late mid-delivery cycle contract cancellation.

How this happens and why is beyond fathoming but on the flip side hospital administrators try to run hospitals under very constrained budgets rife with external and political interference.