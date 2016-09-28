Three things to consider when making a decision

Magazines

You are the choices you make, so make the right one.

“Decisions. We can think about things, turn them over in our minds a million times, play out possible scenarios, but really when it comes down to it, you have to go with your heart and move forward. Maybe things will go well.

May be they will turn out poorly. Every decision brings with it some good, some bad, some lessons and some luck. The only thing that’s for sure is that indecision steals many years from many people who wind up wishing they’d just had the courage to leap,” says Doe Zantamata.

Making choices is one of the most dreaded things in life, especially when it is a choice between where one should be and where one wants to be. But life is all about making a decision, making a choice of one option over the other.

Which university to go to, whether business or job — which job to take up or which business to do, which movie to watch or a simple where do we go for lunch? Whether you want to make a simple decision or a complex one, sometimes it is very hard to make a choice, stick it to and not regret about the options left out.

And as I was making a choice of the topic of this article, I read something very interesting, “What is the secret of Success – Right decisions; How do you make the right decisions — Experience; How do you get experience — Wrong decision.” How true is it.

While life is all about making choices, you could spend up a life time not knowing what to choose, getting jittery about the outcomes and growing insecure about the lost opportunities.

But remember, life is simple and clear when you make the choices, stick to them and not regret about the choices not made.Always do your best to make the right ones and always do your best to learn from the wrong ones.

Three things to consider when making choices and to decide if you have made the right decision:

1. Why is it important to make choices: The choices you make now, the people you surround yourself with, they all have the potential to impact your life, even who you are, forever.

Do what you think is right. Don’t let people make the decisions of right or wrong for you. When you make the choice, the decision based on your own analysis and understanding, you are much more in control of the actions and the results.

Nobody in your life can make your life better, other than you. If you want your life in a certain way, you must make a choice, to take a chance or your life will never change.

2. How to know if your decision is right or not: Most Choices in life do not come with a guarantee or warranty for exchange. You may not be able to predict whether the choices would turn in your favour or against you and yet every day you are required to make many choices — from the minute you wake up to the minute you sleep.

While some choices do not make a huge impact in your life, some make or break you.

So if choices are such an important aspect of life, the one simple question we need to be asking ourselves — “How can we ever know if our decisions are right or not?” Well the answer to this simple sounding question is actually not so simple.