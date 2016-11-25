Thrill of deep sea fishing in Kiwayu Island

Magazines

Reeling in the rod while sportfishing. Catch your own lunch while sports fishing (right). PHOTOS | WENDY WATTA

For holidaymakers, the Coast is a glimpse of perfection, with white sands, blue skies and lots of fish.

One of the great things about staying in hotels along the Kenyan coastline is that, you get to go deep sea fishing throughout the year.

The water is teeming with sailfish, tuna, dorado, skip jack, wahoo, blue or striped marlin, barracuda, bonito and much more, and you can even try creek fishing for species like the rare bone fish, trevally, snapper or rock cod.

I have always been open to trying out deep sea fishing, but have never really encountered tourists who came to Kenya to do fishing as a sport.

While at Mike’s Camp in Kiwayu, so many conversations involved fishing, and in little ways, the rebel in me started to resent it a little.

Was it possible to get through dinner without someone talking about how they almost caught a sailfish?

Probably, it was a tough subject to avoid given that the lovely meal laid out before us had been swimming in the Indian Ocean only a few hours before!

10 hours

Deep-sea fishing is growing in popularity among foreign tourists who come to Watamu, Ngomeni, Mambrui, Manda Island and Malindi where they get to catch from barracuda to tuna which is baked or grilled for supper.

One of the many interesting tourists I met was Lucas, a 34-year-old Swede who has been to Lamu twice for fishing trips with a friend.

For the two, each fishing day began at around 6.30am and would end after eights hours in the sea. In Malindi waters where they bait for tiger sharks, deep-sea fishing takes up to 10 hours.

I was both intrigued by Lucas’ enthusiasm and tired of having to sit through another communal dinner listening in on a conversation I couldn’t quite contribute to because of my lack of experience.

Finally, one late afternoon, I decided to discover first-hand what the thrill of the sport was.

Together with a crew of two local captains, Answar and Msalam, and a location already mapped out, we set out into the blue.