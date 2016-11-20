Tie-ups that make it easy to reach bottom of pyramid market

Magazines

Shadrack Kitur who won a Sh22 million SportPesa jackpot last week. The betting firm is opening the competition to people without sophisticated technology through a USSD code. PHOTO | FILE

Betting company SportPesa has launched a USSD code that will enable consumers who do not own smartphones and do not have access to computers to place bets on its platform for free in a bid to reach the bottom of the pyramid consumers whose global consumer market is estimated to be worth $5 trillion (Sh500 trillion).

“We have been listening to feedback from our clients and this is what many have been asking for,” said SportPesa chief marketing officer, Kester Shimonyo.

“The introduction of the USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) code will bring on board sports fans and gaming enthusiasts previously locked out of the platform because they did not have smartphones and computers to access the site or app.”

Adapting services to increase their accessibility for bottom-of-the-pyramid consumers has been found to be a highly successful business strategy, according to the International Finance Corporation in its paper titled The Next Four Billion: Market Size and Business Strategy at the Base of the Pyramid.

“Enabling access to goods or services financially, through single-use or other packaging strategies that lower purchase barriers, prepaid or other innovative business models that achieve the same result, or financing approaches or physically through novel distribution strategies or deployment of low-cost technologies, is one of the business strategies that work in penetrating the bottom of the pyramid market,” says the paper.

However, low price is not the only factor for brands looking to penetrate the bottom of the pyramid market. According to research by PwC, successful business in the bottom-of-the-pyramid markets recognises the trade-offs that a low-income consumer is forced to make and builds its value propositions around the actual needs of the customer.

Often this is done by building alliances with non-government organisations, the government, other businesses and the local community.

“Given the huge size of this market, companies have no choice but to collaborate and invest in creating an ecosystem. Working in partnership with the unorganised sector and the government as well as other key stakeholders, allows companies to overcome institutional voids as well as to achieve smart reach and economies of scale.”

Such was the case with Danish company, Inmobia, a company that provides mobile technology and content to operators. In a bid to penetrate the bottom of the pyramid market in Kenya, it partnered with organisations such as the National Aids Control Council, Airtel (then Celtel) the Ministry of Health in Kenya and Danida, to offer information about HIV/Aids via text messages.

“Entering the bottom of the pyramid markets in Africa, Inmobia was able to make good use of the experience from working in developed markets, but the product needed to be customised to the special demand from bottom of the pyramid consumers in terms of content and price,” a research titled Working with the Bottom of the Pyramid: Success in low Income areas by the Danish Industries International Business Development found.

“Using public –private partnership as a marketing and distribution strategy, it paved the way for a broad range of Inmobia’s other services in Kenya, enabling it to expand in 13 other countries in [sic] the continent.”

Gaining access to the bottom of the pyramid market also presents an opportunity for a business to expand into other regions. According to an article in the Harvard Business Review when a company enters this market, it will, in the long run, expand its business into other markets.

“The strategic objective of bottom of the pyramid marketing is to use the company’s economies of scale to outstrip local competitors and capture significant market share.”

It is this move that SportPesa is banking on. “We are looking into extending our presence to several African countries and at least four continents,” said a statement from the company.