Tiger Woods is back and venue is right

From 2003 to 2008, Tiger Woods won each of the Farmers Insurance Open events save for the 2004 tournament. PHOTO | AFP

This will be a great weekend. Tiger Woods is back in action on Tour, and hopefully, nowadays it is never certain, he will make the cut and play through to Sunday and maybe, just maybe, contend for the trophy at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The event is being played at the North and South courses at Torrey Pines, La Jolla California, a favourite hunting ground for Woods, a venue he has played on and excelled as a junior, an amateur and as a professional.

At stake will be a total prize kitty of $6.7m (Sh670m). Wow!

The field at Torrey Pines includes the world number one Jason Day who has now held that position for 48 weeks, Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama who are third and sixth on the Official world golf ranking, year 2000 Kenya Open winner Louis Oosthuizen, the 2015 Kenya Open runner up Brandon Stone and their fellow countrymen Retief Goosen, Rory Sabbatini and Tyrone van Aswegen.

So how will the golfer who is ranked 663rd in the world fair at Torrey Pines this weekend? Woods chose to start his comeback at Torrey Pines for a simple reason, he has claimed victory at Torrey Pines a record seven times; six of those have been at the Farmers Insurance Open.

From 2003 to 2008, Woods won each of the Farmers Insurance Open events save for the 2004 event in which the flamboyant John Daly was champion.

When a CBS reporter asked Woods about his eight victories at Torrey Pines, Woods corrected him saying he had chalked up nine wins. “In 1991 as a 15-year old junior at Western High in Anaheim, I won the Junior World Championship at Torrey Pines, so technically its nine victories,” Woods said.

By the time you read this, Woods will have teed off in the company of Jason Day and Dustin Johnson, his first PGA Tour start in nearly 18 months. Since that time, Woods has undergone another back surgical operation and has not been in competition.

Dubai

Some golf analysts believe that Woods will be lucky to even be competitive this weekend after such a long time out of the Tour and in last outing at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2015, he withdrew half way through round one.

From San Diego, Woods will fly to Dubai to play in the Dubai Desert Classic from 2-5 February, 2017. Woods has been victorious in Dubai twice in 2006 and 2008. I trust the Business Daily editors will be sending me off to Dubai to watch the 41- year- old Woods in action again. I will be sure to send him the greetings of his age mates from the Kenya amateur elite squad.

By the way, as you follow Woods this weekend, kindly remember that Torrey Pines is a 36-hole public golf course owned by the City of San Diego.