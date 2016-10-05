Tobiko blames EACC for slow pursuit of Chickengate suspects

Politics and policy

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Keriako Tobiko on Wednesday shifted blame over the slow pursuit of the ‘‘Chickengate’’ bribery suspects, saying his office is yet to receive all information required from the anti-graft agency before it can take action.

Mr Tobiko said that upon receiving the file on July 19 from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), he established that it lacked crucial information necessary to warrant prosecution.

The prosecutor wrote to the EACC on September 5, 2016 demanding the agency supplies him with the bundle of documents received from the UK authorities that were used to jail the Britons who bribed Kenyan election and examination officials.

“The team reviewed the file and identified some critical issues that required additional information from EACC, including the need to include evidentiary material obtained from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO),” said Mr Tobiko in a statement.

The prosecutor then asked the agency to “expeditiously” supply his office with the SFO documents “to enable him make a final determination of the matter.”

EACC had recommended charging of ex-CEO James Oswago and three other junior electoral officials but exonerated top officials mentioned in a London court as having pocketed Sh52 million in hefty bribes codenamed Chicken.

The anti-graft agency effectively cleared top bosses mentioned in the London court including IEBC chairman Issack Hassan, sacked Energy secretary Davis Chirchir, lawyer Kennedy Nyaundi (both ex-commissioners), and former Judiciary registrar Gladys Boss Shollei (ex-deputy CEO).

EACC deputy CEO Michael Mubea on July 25, 2016 told a joint select committee of lawmakers on electoral reforms that he had forwarded documents from SFO to Tobiko’s office; and thus the same materials couldn’t be handed to MPs.