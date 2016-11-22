Tourism Fund boss on the spot over high cost of HQ building

Politics and policy

Tourism Fund CEO Joseph Cherutoi during a breakfast meeting with Botswana Tourism Industry Training Fund Management Committee at the Sarova Stanley on October 10, 2016. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

Parliament has directed Tourism Fund (TF) management to explain in detail how the cost of building the fund’s headquarters escalated by more than Sh600 million above the contract price.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee (PIC) has also ordered Mr Joseph Cherutoi, TF’s chief executive officer, to provide a list of directors of African Safari Club limited (under liquidation) who signed bouncing cheques worth Sh9.9 million as payments to the fund.

On Tuesday, PIC chairman Adan Keynan was forced to stop committee proceedings after Mr Cherutoi company secretary Nancy Siboe failed to provide satisfactory responses to the queries.

Tourism Fund has until Monday to provide documentation relating to the construction of the building and the directorship of Africa Safari Club limited.

Mr Keynan rejected attempts by the TF management to link the family of retired President Daniel arap Moi to the directorship of Africa Safari Club limited without supporting documentation.

Ms Siboe had named Murtanza Hasanali as the then resident director of Africa Safari Club and a family associated with retired President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi.

“Show us evidence that any family of retired President were involved. Give us names of members of former president family listed as directors because what you are saying is misleading.

“I can’t allow you to proceed to invoke the name of retired President who is peacefully looking after his goats without substantiation.

“I direct that you withdraw that statement and furnish us with proper documentation,” he said, prompting Ms Siboe to withdraw the name of Mr Moi family.

Contract extension by four years

The House committee interrogated the TF managers on its books of accounts for 2014/15.

Mr Keynan demanded to know how the agency’s headquarters costs were escalated from the initial contract sum of Sh811 million to Sh1.4 billion.

The building was supposed to have been completed in November 2011 but was only handed over in November 17, 2016.

Mr Cherutoi was at pains to explain how the contract period was extended to 2016 as he failed to produce a document supporting the extension of the contract period by four years.