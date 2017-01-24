Trade agency to receive Sh1bn Finland grant

Money Markets

Trade Mark East Africa (TMEA) will today receive a grant of 9.8 million Euros (over Sh1 billion) from the government of Finland to enhance trade and economic integration in the region.

TMEA is funded by a range of development agencies with the aim of enhancing prosperity in the East African Community (EAC) through trade.

“We believe that enhanced trade contributes to economic growth, a reduction in poverty and subsequently increased prosperity,” TMEA said. The grant signatories will be Finland ambassador to Kenya Tarja Fernandez and TMEA chief executive Frank Matsaert.

TMEA has been working with EAC institutions, governments, the private sector and civil society organisations to increase trade by unlocking economic potential through increased physical access to markets.