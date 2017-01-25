Transport cost, levies cut ‘omena’ dealers earnings

Magazines

Fish trader Amina Wamani at her Jubilee Market stall in Kisumu. PHOTO | FILE

At exactly 3am, Phoebe Awino heads to Usenge beach in Siaya to search for dagaa fish, popularly known as omena, a key source of protein and ingredient in animal feeds.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Because of the distance from Kisumu to the beach and the scarcity of the fish, she wakes up early or risk losing customers.

By 5am, she’s already at the beach waiting for fishermen who had gone fishing the previous night at a section of Lake Victoria with low water hyacinth coverage.

“Normally the boats dock at the shore latest 6am. We package the omena in buckets, load it onto vehicles and head to Kisumu,” says Ms Awino.

But before her consignment is shared out among vendors in Kibos, Katito, Nyahera, Rabuor, Ahero, Kisumu town and Obunga, she must pay cess to Siaya and Kisumu counties.

Ms Awino, who has been in the business for close to 10 years, says every step is attached to a cost. And with the hyacinth in the lake, fish has become scarce and transportation to Kisumu costly. “Previously, we would get a bucket at less than Sh1,000 and earn a profit, but now it goes for Sh1,200 and we sell it at Sh1,500,” says the mother of two.

“We pay Sh100 per bucket as transport fee depending on the number, Sh50 fish cess per bucket to Siaya County and the same amount to Kisumu County when it arrives,” says Ms Awino.

They also have to pay Sh10 per bucket of fish to Beach Management Unit. She says she parts with more than Sh200 per bucket, making a profit of Sh100. On a good day she manages to transport 300 buckets of omena.

Water hyacinth that has encroached on the lake hinders navigation and access to fishing grounds where omena breeds.

Ms Awino is not alone. Every morning, Oponono Market is full. The business of selling dagaa is not as rosy as she would want. So scarce is the commodity that it gets to a point where one’s clan, not money determines if or not one get supplies.

“Sometimes if the supplier is from the same locality as the buyer, one is given priority over others in case the supplies are not enough for everyone like now,” she says.

“The commodity is scarce hence everyone wants it, but I have to sell to my people first before selling to others,” she says.

At Oponono Market, many women are waiting for her to arrive. Christine Atieno has been at the market for close to two hours, but she cannot lose hope because proceeds from the business hekp her fend for her family.

“I know they are coming. Normally they are here by 7am, I think they are on their way,” Ms Atieno told the Business Daily. She has engaged in the omena business for close to two years now. Before then, she traded in tilapia, but stopped due to erratic supply and rising costs and opted for omena.

“I used to earn a tidy sum from fish-mongering, but suppliers kept raising the cost, citing poor catch and the business is no longer attractive,” says Ms Atieno.