Treasury budgets to spend Sh7.6bn on IFMIS upgrade

Treasury secretary Henry Rotich.

The government’s controversial digital payment platform, the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS), is set for a Sh7.6 billion upgrade in the next couple of years, according to budget documents tabled in Parliament.

A huge chunk of the money will go towards annual renewal of Oracle licences and provision of IFMIS application and hardware support. Oracle is the service provider for IFMIS.

The budget documents presented to the National Assembly’s Finance, Planning and Trade committee show that the Treasury plans to renew 220 licences for IFMIS having budgeted Sh350 million in the current budget and Sh450 million next year.

The Treasury has also set aside Sh2.8 billion to install a procure-to -pay system integrator and IFMIS rollout and support to all parastatals, ministries, departments and agencies of government (MDAs), sub-county offices for 19 parastatals and county governments.

Some Sh550 million is in the current budget for the rollout of IFMIS to parastatals and a further Sh500 million has been set aside in the next budget for a similar exercise.

“Expenditure management is being strengthened with expansion of IFMIS modules across parastatals, line ministries, departments and all county governments. The government rolled out the Plan-to-Budget and Procure-to-Pay modules of IFMIS and is cascading training on public finance management in all MDSs and county governments,” Economic secretary Geoffrey Mwau said in a brief to MPs that is signed by Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge.

Dr Mwau told the Finance committee chaired by Ainamoi MP Benjamin Lang’at that the Treasury will pump a further Sh1.54 billion into the development and establishment of an IFMIS Academy.

The academy is expected to be in the form of a Classroom and Virtual/Online Learning programme and Oracle service-oriented architecture suite (SOA). An additional Sh150 million has been factored into the current budget and a similar amount next year.

The plan is to provide capacity to IFMISto both the national and county governments once the project is complete.

Treasury secretary Henry Rotich has allocated another Sh570 million for procurement of county point-to-point connectivity of the IFMIS system.

The aim is to provide integrated financial management system services to all the 47 counties and Sh150 million is being spent in the current fiscal year, with a similar amount budgeted for the 2017/18 financial year.

Call centre and help desk

Taxpayers will also pick a Sh80 million bill for the establishment of an IFMIS call centre and a help desk.

Auditor-General Edward Ouko in a special audit of IFMIS found that the total commitment to the system during the 2010 to 2013 period was Sh5.9 billion.