Treasury demand puts Sh6bn cancer centres plan on hold

Politics and policy

Residents queue for free cancer screening at Mikumbune Dispensary in Imenti South. Official data shows cancer is the third biggest killer in Kenya. PHOTO | FILE

A Sh6 billion proposal to build two cancer centres and provide subsidised drugs has been put off, with the Treasury saying the idea was not discussed with the Health ministry.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) had proposed that the money be allocated in the budget for the year beginning July 2017 to ease the heavy cost associated with treating the disease.

The Treasury says there was no adequate planning before the proposal was floated, adding that the input of the Health ministry is vital for the success of such a plan.

“National Treasury appreciates this proposal which if implemented would boost chances of the country’s plan to achieve universal health access,” the Treasury says in explanatory notes for the Division of Revenue Bill.

“Such a programme, however, requires careful planning to ensure that adequate human and financial resources can be availed to guarantee the sustainability and viability of such a programme. There is no evidence of consultation with the Ministry of Health which provides policy leadership on such matters.”

The CRA had proposed that Sh5 billion be used to set up two referral centres and Sh1 billion to subsidise the cost of drugs for cancer patients.

The two were meant to be the initial centres with more established every year to ease the pressure on Kenyatta National Hospital and Nyeri Level Five Hospital.

“The commission recommends that every year, the national government identifies, based on cancer prevalence rates, at least two regions to establish and equip two regional cancer referral centres at a cost of Sh2.5 billion each,” the CRA says in budgetary recommendations.

The Treasury notes that the proposed centres are intended to complement the government programme of leasing cancer diagnostic medical equipment to counties. Treatment of cancer is either through surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy or a combination of the options.

“Although a number of county referral hospitals can now diagnose cancer and undertake surgical operation, chemotherapy can only be done at either Kenyatta Referral hospital or at Nyeri level 5 hospitals. Radiotherapy can only be done at Kenyatta Referral hospital,” the CRA says.

The offer of free or subsidised drugs will ease the crippling cost of cancer medicine.

For instance, Her2 positive breast cancer patients require specific drugs and more sessions of radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Such patients take Herceptin drugs which cost between Sh42,000 and Sh300,000 depending on dosage in private hospitals.

A patient suffering from this type of cancer needs to complete 18 doses, translating to more than Sh5 million —an amount not many can afford.