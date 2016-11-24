Treasury hands governors Sh333bn budget after polls

Politics and policy

Mr Henry Rotich, the Treasury secretary. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Governors elected after next year’s General Election will control Sh333 billion after the Treasury increased county government allocation for the year starting next July by 10 per cent.

The allocations are contained in the Division of Revenue Bill, 2017/18 that was tabled in Parliament Thursday evening.

The budget is Sh30 billion more than what the national government remitted to the 47 county governments in the current financial year.

However, the allocations are short of the Sh367.5 billion proposed by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA). The county bosses had asked for Sh486 billion to finance services in the counties.

“The difference in the CRA recommendation and the national Treasury proposal emanates from the different approaches used to compute the county government’s equitable share of revenue, including different revenue growth factors,” Henry Rotich, Treasury secretary, says in the Bill’s explanatory memorandum.

According to the Bill, counties will also receive additional allocations from the Exchequer with Sh3.4 billion set aside for free maternal healthcare, Sh4.5 billion for leasing of medical equipment and Sh0.9 billion for compensation for user fees foregone by health facilities.

The county governments will receive a further Sh4.2 billion to cater for Level 5 hospitals, Sh605 million to supplement building of county headquarters, Sh7.9 billion being allocation from fuel levy fund for maintenance of rural roads and Sh12.5 billion as conditional allocations — loans and grants.

The counties will also receive Sh873.4 million from the World Bank to support delivery of medical services in county health facilities in 21 counties.

The World Bank will also provide a Sh1.5 billion grant to counties for strengthening public financial management systems and county human resources management.

The conditional grants in support of free maternal healthcare of Sh3.4 billion has decreased from Sh4.1 billion that was allocated in the current fiscal year attributed to elimination of funding to private and faith-based health facilities.

The Treasury says the funding to private and faith-based organisations will no longer be disbursed through counties.

“The progranme will be implemented through National Hospital Health Insurance in a phased manner and is bringing on board mission and private health facilities willing to sign contracts with NHIF,” says the Treasury document.

On the leasing of medical facilities, the allocation of Sh4.5 billion, the money meant to service the loans of leased equipment will be managed by national government on behalf of county governments.

According to the Treasury, the total county allocation will constitute 35.6 per cent of the total revenue raised nationally.