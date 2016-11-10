Treasury heightens appetite for domestic debt with Sh30bn bond issue

Money Markets

The Treasury building in Nairobi. The Treasury raised its local borrowing target to Sh294.6 billion from an initial Sh225 billion, underlining the change of strategy. PHOTO | FILE NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Treasury is in the market to raise Sh30 billion as it looks to fill a gaping budget deficit amid heavy debt maturities in the domestic market.

The government is offering a return of 12.5 per cent for 15 year bond up from the 11 per cent offered in the last bidding and 13.75 per cent for 20 year debt down from previous price of 14 per cent.

The State is reopening 15 and 20 year bonds issued eight years ago, meaning the bonds will mature in seven and 12 years respectively.

Finance Secretary, Henry Rotich, has a Sh689 billion budget deficit to finance which he aims to fill through debt from the domestic and international market.

His recent appetite for local debt is a marked departure from the government’s initial plan to substitute domestic borrowing with external financing in a deliberate effort to avail cash for lending to the productive private sector.

The Treasury raised its local borrowing target to Sh294.6 billion from an initial Sh225 billion, underlining the change of strategy.

Investors are likely to bid at a higher price to take advantage of the government’s heightened appetite for local debt.

“Year to date, Treasury has borrowed Sh104.6 billion locally, 35.6 per cent of the revised target and continued frontloading of the debt may renew upward pressure on the curve,” reads an investor briefing from Commercial Bank of Africa seen Thursday.

Slashed rates

Mr Rotich is trying to take advantage of the recent capping of interest rates that has seen banks rush to park cash in government securities as they take a wait and see approach following enactment of the new law.

The recent collapse of three commercial banks has also seen investors opt for safety rather than higher returns, resulting in oversubscription in government securities which are perceived to be risk free.