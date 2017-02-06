Treasury moots special fund to cater for droughts

Politics and policy

Treasury principle secretary Kamau Thugge. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Treasury has announced plans to set up a special fund to cater for drought as the government moves to cushion the national budget from shocks linked to adverse weather.

The proposed fund will receive money from the government and its development partners, Treasury principle secretary Kamau Thugge said on Thursday, just weeks after drought forced the government to adjust its supplementary budget.

At the moment, the government relies on the Contingency Fund which caters for all unforeseen expenditures including effects of adverse weather and the recent exit of the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission chiefs.

“Putting our money in the kitty and getting additional contributions from our development partners will ensure that we have a significant amount for addressing drought related challenges,” Dr Thugge told the National Assembly’s Finance Committee during a meeting to consider supplementary estimates for the year ending June 2017.

The drought has taken a toll on the government’s spending programme. Early last month, the government announced that it would release Sh16 billion or an average of Sh3.2 billion per month through the Treasury between next month and July.

A special kitty for drought implies that the government sees adverse weather mitigation as part of its long term plan.

The Jubilee administration romped to power with the promise of building a weather-resilient economy by taking measures such as putting one million acres of land under irrigation.

Only 5,000 acres of the Galana Kulalu scheme, the chosen site for mass irrigation, has been put under crop.

Analysts have warned that an extension of the current drought poses inflationary risks to the economy with the attendant impact on food supply and hydropower production.

Fund management firm Britam said unfavourable climatic conditions, including drought, will affect agricultural productivity, increase electricity costs and reduce the availability of water.

Citi Africa economist David Cowan said in the firm’s latest economic note on Africa that Kenya’s monthly inflation is likely to average above seven per cent this year with pressure coming from higher food prices.