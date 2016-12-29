Treasury on the spot for ignoring MPs in ministry budget cuts

Politics and policy

Parliament has put the Treasury on the spot for reducing government departments’ budgets without seeking approval from MPs.

The National Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations committee said it was not consulted when the Treasury issued a circular that outlined funding cuts to government departments in fresh austerity measures.

The committee said there is no legal basis for such actions, which amount to usurping Parliament’s role in appropriation of public funds.

“The committee was concerned that its role in the budget making process had diminished and that it was just rubber-stamping proposals from the Executive,” the MPs said in a report, adding that this amounts to contempt of their constitutional role.

“For example, it was noted that a week into the implementation of the budget, the National Treasury issued a circular directing all ministries, departments and agencies that their budgets had been reduced yet there was no consultation with the committee.”

The MPs’ concerns were echoed by the Commission on Administrative Justice (the Ombudsman) in October who reckoned that the budget chops violated the Constitution and must be reversed.

This came in the wake of the Treasury’s July 12 circular that outlined funding chops to government departments.

“It bears restating that Parliament is the sole authority for appropriation of funds for expenditure. The National Treasury does not have such a mandate or powers,” the ombudsman wrote in a letter to Treasury secretary Henry Rotich dated October 10.

“While the National Treasury can prescribe measures for administration of public finance, the same does not extend to approval of expenditure.”

The Ombudsman is tasked with addressing all forms of maladministration and to investigate abuse of power by both public and private entities.

The Ombudsman said the Treasury’s action, if left to stand, would make nonsense the budgetary process as provided for in the Constitution and the Public Finance Management Act, whose intention was to remove Executive control of public resources.

Set ceilings

The Constitution requires the Treasury to consult ministries and other government agencies before preparing budget estimates that set ceilings for every public entity.