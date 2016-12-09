Treasury recalls auditor who unearthed Afya House scam

Politics and policy

Mr Bernard Muchere testifies before the Senate Committee on Health November 15, 2016. Mr Muchere is now expected to perform general functions at the Treasury — commonly known among Treasury mandarins as “cold room duties”. PHOTO | FILE

The Treasury has recalled the internal auditor who unearthed the Sh5 billion questionable contracts awarded to dubious suppliers at the Ministry of Health, raising fresh queries over the government’s commitment to fight corruption and wastage within its ranks.

Treasury secretary Henry Rotich included Bernard Muchere’s name in the list of auditors he moved in a mini-reshuffle through a memo dated November 28, 2016.

Mr Rotich said in his communication that the changes are necessary to ensure efficient service delivery.

“It has been found necessary to make the following changes to ensure efficient service delivery to the public and the changes are to take effect from December 9, 2016,” said Mr Rotich.

“Consequently, the affected officers are advised to carry out a smooth handing/taking over exercise before reporting to their new stations.”

Mr Muchere, who published the explosive internal audit report questioning multi-billion contracts, manipulation of the IFMIS platform and irregular payment of cash to shadowy suppliers, has been posted to the Treasury.

Mr Rotich said in the circular that the 17 internal auditors, including Mr Muchere, had been moved as a result of recent promotions of eight senior internal audit staff to the Directorate of Schools Audit under the Education ministry.

Mr Muchere is expected to perform general functions at the Treasury — commonly known among Treasury mandarins as “cold room duties”.

His transfer comes despite the Senate Health Committee’s recent directive that Mr Muchere extend his audit to three other departments in the Health ministry namely; the Government Chemist, the Radiation Protection Board and the National Quality Control Laboratory (NQCL).

Spirited effort

Mr Rotich’s decision to move Mr Muchere is the culmination of a spirited effort by Health Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri to have the auditor moved from Afya House.

Dr Muraguri kicked off the campaign to oust the auditor on July 12, 2016 through a letter to Mr Rotich asking that Mr Muchere be moved because “his qualified audit opinions were causing trouble with donors.”

Mr Muchere got into trouble with the corruption networks at Afya House while executing Health secretary Cleopa Mailu’s directive that he investigate the management of funds at the ministry, resulting in the publication of the damning internal audit report.

When he appeared before the Senate Health Committee to answer audit queries, Dr Mailu said that upon reading media reports that plans were afoot to move Mr Muchere, he called his colleague at the Treasury, Mr Rotich, who acknowledged receiving requests, including that from Dr Muraguri, to have the internal auditor transferred.