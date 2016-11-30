Treasury report reveals fears over M-Pesa’s critical role in economy

Money Markets

Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore.

A Treasury report has warned that the collapse of Safaricom’s M-Pesa service would cause widespread disruption in the economy, indicating the deep entrenchment of mobile money transactions in Kenyans’ daily lives.

The Treasury’s recently released Budget Policy Statement (BPS) says that a technology disaster affecting the M-Pesa-dominated mobile transactions is now a fiscal risk, placing the money transfer systems among other potential threats to the economy that are watched keenly by policy wonks.

The authors of the report predict that an M-Pesa outage would cause loss of revenue — direct excise tax and corporate tax by firms running the systems — and reduce confidence in the services.

This is the first time the mobile money transfer system is featuring among the fiscal risks, indicative of the strategic importance it has acquired in Kenya’s economy barely a decade after the launch of M-Pesa.

The BPS notes that various financial products have been leveraged on the M-Pesa payment channel, increasing the inter-linkages between the technology and the banking sector.

“If this system was to be compromised, the impact would be substantial considering the linkages and the corporate tax revenue for government,” concludes the BPS.

“Technological innovation via the mobile money transfer services and its pivotal role in the economy should therefore be given due consideration as a plausible fiscal risk.”

Multiplier effect

A compromise of the system would have a multiplier effect on them and the State due to their diminished spending power, which would affect tax collection.

Some Sh2.8 trillion was transacted through mobile money last year, making it a crucial source of excise tax revenue for the government. A 10 per cent excise duty is charged on mobile money transfer services.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) data shows that a total of Sh9 billion was collected in excise tax from financial services but does not indicate what share of this is from mobile money.

A system collapse would also affect the revenues of the firms who own the systems and the amount remitted as corporate tax.

A thriving mobile commerce is also mostly transacted using mobile money, meaning its compromise would affect thousands of businesses.

Kenya has six mobile money transfer services. The others are Airtel Money, Orange Money, Equitel which is backed by Equity Bank, Mobikash and Tangaza.

These systems allow for seamless transfer of cash between banks, telecoms operators, businesses and individuals.