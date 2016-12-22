Treasury to spend Sh2.3bn on upgrade of State buildings

Money Markets

The Treasury Building in Nairobi. FILE

The Treasury will spend Sh2.25 billion on upgrading government buildings in Nairobi, including the renovation of a data centre and installation of new security cameras.

It will cost the government Sh984 million to install CCTVs, car scanners and fire systems at Herufi House, the National Treasury and Bima House. Sh100 million of this estimated cost is covered in the 2016/17 budget while Sh200 milllion will be allocated in the 2017/18 spending plan.

Sh58 million has been allocated in the 2017/18 financial year to build a bridge that will connect Herufi House to the National Treasury building and Bima House.

Ongoing renovation of a data centre hosted by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) at Herufi House is expected to cost Sh844 million. Half of the work has been completed so far and the government has allocated Sh602 million for the remaining works over the 2016/17 and 2017/18 financial years.

The Herufi House Data Centre is a key part of the government’s digital infrastructure. It hosts information for such key government operations as the Integrated Financial Management System (Ifmis). The data centre was gutted during a 2013 fire, putting at risk sensitive government information.

According to the Treasury, the project is expected to create a facility with a higher “capacity and improved secure data storage.”

KNBS claimed that no data had been lost in the fire.

In 2015, a parliamentary committee heard that data stored at Herufi House had no backups. This meant that were the data centre to be significantly damaged or the system corrupted, it would be near impossible to track the government’s expenditure.

The government has been trying to create a more robust and secure data management system amid criticism that its systems are fragmented. A government data centre managed by the Ministry of Information was commissioned in 2011.

It is supposed to link up to all the data centres managed by different government departments and agencies. There are plans to set up a data centre of even higher capacity at the planned Konza Technopolis.

The government will also spend Sh314 million on the plumbing systems at both Bima and Herufi houses. Sh100 million of these funds have been allocated in the 2016/17 financial year while Sh171 million will be allocated in 2017/18.