Treasury upbeat KRA to meet target despite poll fears

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The Treasury is upbeat Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will achieve the revenue target this fiscal year despite election jitters and chronic underperformance.

Treasury secretary Henry Rotich on Wednesday downplayed mounting economic concerns, noting accelerating public investment would generate higher tax revenue.

“So far (revenue collection) performance has been satisfactory. We faced challenges over the last two financial years. The challenges came about because we were still adapting to the new legal environment including the VAT law and the new excise law that we were still working on.

There were also administrative challenges and leakages in the (KRA) customs section. There were also challenges in the income tax collection after devolution. But all these issues have now been addressed and this financial year I must say that going by the trend, I would say revenue performance is much better than the last two financial years,” he told a TV station.

The taxman had warned in July last year that slowdown in economic activity due to politics ahead of the General Election could hit its collection.

The economy ordinarily takes a dip every five years as businesses hold back investments to await the outcome of the elections. KRA has in the last few months underperformed.