Tribunal recommends sacking of Judge Mutava

Justice David Maraga, the chairman of the tribunal investigating Judge Joseph Mutava, speaks during a press briefing at KICC in Nairobi on September 21, 2016. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA

Embattled High Court judge Justice Joseph Mutava has lost his job after a tribunal proved allegations of misconduct made against him.

Court of Appeal judge David Maraga, who chaired the tribunal formed to investigate him, yesterday said it had established that three complaints made against the judge had been proven hence their recommendation to President Uhuru Kenyatta for his sacking.

“Pursuant to our finding and the provisions of Article 168 (7) of the Constitution, the tribunal has unanimously recommended to the President that the Honourable Judge be removed from office,” said Justice Maraga while making public the tribunal’s findings contained in a report submitted to the president. The tribunal heard evidence from 29 witnesses and also listened to submissions made by lead assisting counsels led by Nazima Malik and lawyer Philip Nyachoti for Justice Mutava.

Justice Maraga explained that the tribunal found that the judge had, in collusion with others, allocated himself a file without the knowledge of the duty judge and proceeded to write a judgment in a case where he was being investigated and also sought to influence the outcome of a ruling.

Three other allegations were however not proved and were dismissed. These were that Justice Mutava caused a file to be retrieved from its safe custody at the High Court in Nairobi where he used to work and taken to his new work station in Kericho where he had been transferred.

Other claims not proved were that the judge solicited for a Sh2.5 million bribe on behalf of another judge, and that he was seen in Karen area, Nairobi, in the company of one of the parties in a case pending before him.

The other members of the tribunal are Justice David Majanja, Justice Maureen Odero, Prof Patricia Mbote, Mr Lawrence Mute, Ms Jedidah Ntoyai and Mr Omesh Kapila.