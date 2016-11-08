Truck owners face stiff Sh13m fine as regulator moves to curb overloading

Magazines

Cargo trucks on transit. Truckers have previously been paying a maximum Sh400,000 fine for overloading by 10 tonnes or more. PHOTO | FILE

Owners of overloaded trucks face stiff penalties of up to Sh13 million following the coming into force of a new law aimed at heavily punishing road damaging vehicle operators.

The East African Vehicle Axle Load Control Act, 2015, which came into force on October 1 provides for graduated fines with trucks overloaded by 31 tonnes and above paying Sh13 million.

“In the new Act, if you’re found with an overload of 31,000 (kilogrammes), your fine is now Sh13 million,” Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Axle Load Control Engineer Isaiah Onsongo said.

“Those who do not want to comply risk losing their investments, their trucks. This (fine) is between now and 2020. From 2020 it goes up to Sh37 million.”

The law has set the maximum gross vehicle weight on East Africa Community roads at 56 tonnes. Besides the gross vehicle weight, overloading also depends on whether the load is well distributed across the axles.

For a standard single axle with two tyres, the maximum allowed weight is eight tonnes. A standard single axle with four tyres is allowed to bear up to 10 tonnes.

For a conventional tandem (duo) axle that has eight tyres, the maximum allowed weight is 18 tonnes. For a tridem (three) axle configuration that has 12 tyres, the maximum allowed weight is 24 tonnes. The Act provides a five per cent tolerance on the permissible maximum axle load limit.

“The axle overload (fines) will equally be charged based on overloads in the group axle based on damaging effect of the axle on the road,” KeNHA Director-General Peter Mundinia said.

The new law will put pressure on truckers to comply as road agencies like KeNHA will be allowed to auction the trucks and their cargo if the fines are not paid within 60 days.

The law also decriminalises overloading, meaning the offence will no longer be adjudicated in court and there is no jail time for offenders.

“The principle of the Act is to decriminalise overloading and manage overloading issues administratively through administering overload fees, getting us away from the courts,” Mr Muita Ngatia, the manager of Axle Load Control at KeNHA said.

“The courts don’t seem to appreciate the damage or issues dealing with axle load control.”

An ineffective rail system has meant that East African countries rely on thousands of trucks to transport over 90 per cent of cargo with major highways like the Northern Corridor bearing the brunt of overloaded trucks.