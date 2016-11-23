Trump pick for AG said Kenyans could spy on US army

Politics and policy

President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for the top law-enforcement post suggested two years ago that Kenyans could act as spies in the US military.

Jeff Sessions, a Republican senator from Alabama, told a radio interviewer in 2014 that undocumented immigrants should not be allowed to serve in the US armed forces.

One reason, Senator Sessions said, is that immigrants in the military are more likely than US citizens to be spies. He drew a hypothetical contrast between a Kenyan immigrant and a person from his own state.

“I just think in terms of who’s going to be most likely to be a spy: somebody from Cullman, Alabama, or somebody from Kenya?” Senator Sessions said on a show hosted by conservative commentator Lars Larson.

Mr Trump’s announced pick for attorney-general also cited the case of a Kenyan in the US Navy who was arrested in Alabama in 2014 on charges of attempting to extort $50,000 (Sh5 million) as protection money from a local bank president.

“How did he get in the Navy?” Senator Sessions asked in regard to Edwin Kigathi Gitau.

Referring to education requirements for serving in the US military, Senator Sessions added, “I’m wondering: could you get good test scores from his high school? Could you get a good grade point average from Kenya or wherever?” Mr Gitau was acquitted of the charges in 2015.

The Intercept, a US online publication, reported Senator Sessions’ comments in a story posted on Tuesday.

Several Kenyans are known to have served honourably in the US armed forces, including in war zones such as Afghanistan.

US law permits immigrants who join the US armed forces during periods of conflict to apply for naturalisation. The US has officially been designated as being in conflict since the terror attacks of 2001.