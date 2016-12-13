Trump picks ExxonMobil chief Rex Tillerson as top diplomat

Politics and policy

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (left) speaking with ExxonMobil President and Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson during the signing of a Rosneft-ExxonMobil strategic partnership agreement in Sochi on August 30, 2011. AFP PHOTO | RIA NOVOSTI

WASHINGTON

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped ExxonMobil chief Rex Tillerson as his nominee to be secretary of state, despite concerns on both sides of the political aisle about the oilman's deep ties to Russia.

Trump promised that the executive, whose nomination was immediately welcomed by Vladimir Putin's Kremlin, has relationships with world leaders that are "second to none."

The nomination came just days after the CIA accused Russia of interfering to help Trump win the US election — a development which could complicate Tillerson's confirmation hearings before the Senate.

It also came just as France's President Francois Hollande and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel called for sanctions imposed on Moscow over its intervention in Ukraine to be maintained.

As ExxonMobil CEO, Tillerson was a vocal opponent of sanctions that thwarted his attempt to strike huge oil deals in the Russian Arctic.

In 2013, Tillerson was awarded Russia's Order of Friendship by President Vladimir Putin following several years of Exxon projects in the country.

Trump said Tillerson "will be a forceful and clear-eyed advocate for America's vital national interests, and help reverse years of misguided foreign policies and actions that have weakened America's security and standing in the world."

In early reaction, a senior Kremlin aide said Putin and other Russians have "good, business-like relations" with Tillerson and praised him as a "very solid figure."

Born in Wichita Falls, Texas, Tillerson has spent his entire career at Exxon, which he joined in 1975.

As ExxonMobil's president and chief executive, the 64-year-old Texan oversees the company's business activities in more than 50 countries. Appointed CEO in 2006, he was due to retire in March.

"Rex knows how to manage a global enterprise, which is crucial to running a successful State Department, and his relationships with leaders all over the world are second to none," Trump said.

Secret CIA findings

US media have been reporting for days on secret CIA findings that Moscow sought to bolster Trump's election bid against former secretary of state Hillary Clinton by releasing hacked Democratic Party documents.