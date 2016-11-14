Trump’s views are scary, let’s hope they don’t inform his policies

Home

US President-elect Donald Trump: Look at African countries like Kenya, for instance, those people are stealing from their own government and go to invest the money in foreign governments. PHOTO | FILE

One reputable global website said Trump’s African policy will be most likely; “Where is that?” In other words, it seems that he has very little to say about Africa.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Generally, Trump is opposed to free-trade agreements which are a cornerstone of international relationships and growth of international trade.

President Barack Obama has had an African policy whereby one of the core pillars has been integrating the continent into the global economy.

Africa has in the past lagged behind in terms of participation in the global economy. However, under the Obama administration African countries began ratifying global treaties and participating in global trade.

There has been a lot of investor interest in Kenya and some African nations deemed to be emerging economies.

A lot of American multinationals have invested in Kenya. Many of them have identified Kenya as the African headquarters for their operations.

Indeed Kenya has made contributions to the global economy with its innovations such as Ushahidi which has been used to monitor election anomalies in the just concluded US elections.

Trump’s opposition to free-trade agreements and his preference for a national outlook is something to be concerned about as it may slow down globalisation efforts.

Free-trade agreements are beneficial to Kenyan exporters as they reduce tariff barriers, open up trade opportunities and increased exports. The East African Community has implemented many beneficial initiatives with other blocs such as the European Union.

With a Trump win and uncertainty about his African policy, there is a possibility that trade will be limited.

Genuine fear

The Africa Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA) has been extended to 2025 and gives some African goods access to American markets. There is genuine fear about the implementation of AGOA provisions during Trump’s leadership as he seems to lack commitment on African affairs.

Obama’s African policy was to strengthen ties with governments that promote democracy. Trump threatened to scrap all of Obama’s policies and this may include the Power Africa Initiative. A Trump presidency will definitely affect global policies.

He has threatened to deport all illegal immigrants and this includes some Kenyans who live in the US on expired visas.