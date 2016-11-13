Trump’s views on Kenya scary, let’s hope they don’t inform his policies

Home

US President-elect Donald Trump: Look at African countries like Kenya, for instance, those people are stealing from their own government and go to invest the money in foreign governments. PHOTO | FILE

This is an excerpt from a statement President-elect Donald Trump made about Africa with particular reference to Kenya:

“Look at African countries like Kenya, for instance, those people are stealing from their own government and go to invest the money in foreign governments. From the government to the opposition, they only qualify to be used as a case study whenever bad examples are required.

‘‘How do you trust even those who have run away to hide here in the US, hiding behind education? I hear they abuse me in their blogs, but I don’t care because even the Internet they are using is ours and we can decide to switch it off from this side.

Those are people who import everything including matchsticks. In my opinion, most of those African countries ought to be re-colonised again for another 100 years because they know nothing about leadership and self-governance.”

These are trumped-up charges, if you ask me. I find the statement above a bit hilarious but also alarming as this is all I could find on Trump’s African policy when I did my research for this article.

One reputable global website said Trump’s African policy will be most likely; “Where is that?” In other words, it seems that he has very little to say about Africa.

Generally, Trump is opposed to free-trade agreements which are a cornerstone of international relationships and growth of international trade.

President Barack Obama has had an African policy whereby one of the core pillars has been integrating the continent into the global economy.

Africa has in the past lagged behind in terms of participation in the global economy. However, under the Obama administration African countries began ratifying global treaties and participating in global trade.

There has been a lot of investor interest in Kenya and some African nations deemed to be emerging economies.

A lot of American multinationals have invested in Kenya. Many of them have identified Kenya as the African headquarters for their operations.

Indeed Kenya has made contributions to the global economy with its innovations such as Ushahidi which has been used to monitor election anomalies in the just concluded US elections.

Trump’s opposition to free-trade agreements and his preference for a national outlook is something to be concerned about as it may slow down globalisation efforts.

Free-trade agreements are beneficial to Kenyan exporters as they reduce tariff barriers, open up trade opportunities and increased exports. The East African Community has implemented many beneficial initiatives with other blocs such as the European Union.