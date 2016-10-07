Turf wars hoist Mbarire into the thick of Embu politics

Home

Runyenjes MP Cecily Mbarire

Over the past 14 years, Runyenjes MP Cecily Mbarire has built for herself the image of a political firebrand.

She has used her oratory skills to win voters even as she engaged in no-holds-barred political bouts with her ‘detractors’ — all of them men.

Born in Runyenjes on December 26, 1972, as Cecily Mutitu, she says her passion to serve is inborn and it will take a phenomenal amount of effort to derail her.

“I am a born champion of serving humanity. I do it as though I am doing it for God. Many feel uncomfortable with my style of politics. But there is little I can do about it. Mbarire is there to stay till God decides otherwise,” she says.

It is in that light that in the recent past Ms Mbarire has been hitting the national headlines capturing her in a host of heated political activities.

Fresh from Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium launch of the Jubilee Party (JP) where she told President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, that “in JP women are not ready to be used as flower girls rather they will push to be seen and heard,” Ms Mbarire went back to Embu County re-energised.

She urged women to come out and vie for all the political seats, but warned them “not to use their bottom power to win but rather use their mental abilities”.

Added Ms Mbarire: “I am gunning for the governor’s post and I will not impart any of my anatomy credentials to win. I will sell myself as a tested and proven leader, both nationally and locally.”

It is in this county that she has set her sights on the gubernatorial seat in 2017, currently held by Wambora Nyaga.

In that bid, she asserts that she has the numbers and cites support of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Women Representative Rose Mitaru and deputy governor Dorothy Nditi as well as county assembly Speaker Kariuki Mate.

As she battles on, she was recently in the limelight after clashing with Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti at a church fundraiser.

Rowdy youth allied to her disrupted the event that had been organised in aid of local musicians.

They said the Embu senator had in March endorsed Ms Mbarire for the county’s top seat, but had in recent past launched campaigns against her. The youth chanted pro-Mbarire slogans and attempted to prevent Mr Kivuti from addressing them.

Police had to intervene when the chaos degenerated into a near-fist fight as Ms Mbarire wrestled the microphone from Mr Kivuti.

She says Mr Kivuti started it all by “bad-mouthing” her at the event.

“You see, Kivuti angered the youth by using vulgar language against me. He wanted to use the microphone to demean and belittle me in the eyes of the public and I had to neuter that move,” says the Runyejes MP.

Fond of her nickname Karinda — small dress — in Embu, Ms Mbarire says that “much attention is being cast on me simply because I am a woman in a tussle with men. Nothing big about it; it’s only routine.”

She vows that “I have a working formulae for 2017 and I am definitely sure that the next swearing in ceremony for Embu Governor will all be about me.”

An Egerton University graduate with a Bachelors of Arts (political science) degree as well as a diploma in gender and development studies, Ms Mbarire says “even President Kenyatta knows I am the next Embu Governor on his party ticket.”

Having joined politics in 2002 when Narc plucked her out of activism and nominated her to Parliament, she beat Mr Wambora for the Runyenjes seat in the 2007 General Election. She was the programme co-ordinator at the Youth Agenda, a lobby group, from 1996.It is then that her political star started shining after President Mwai Kibaki appointed her as Transport assistant minister in 2005 before being moved to deputise in the Tourism ministry in 2008.