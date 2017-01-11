Two Kenyan SMEs picked for Africa entrepreneurship award

Money Markets

Two Kenyan firms are among six African small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) nominated as finalists for the Africa Finance and Investment Forum (AFIF) Entrepreneurship Award 2017.

RnG Ltd and EuroFresh Exotics were picked from 51 companies by a panel of judges from the event organiser EMRC, an international organisation based in Brussels, Belgium.

“We are delighted to announce the finalists for the AFIF Entrepreneurship Award 2017 after a really difficult selection process. The innovation and creativity of African-based SMEs makes our job more difficult every year,” said senior project manager Ines Bastos in a statement.

RnG company sells packaged Rhizo-fix (groundnut inoculum), a bio-fertiliser that ensures a more efficient groundnut production. It also collects the groundnuts from local farmers to produce affordable cooking oil.