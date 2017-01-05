UAP-Old Mutual enters insurance deal with FEP

Money Markets

UAP-Old Mutual Group has entered into a partnership with investment group Fountain Enterprises Programme (FEP) Holdings to offer insurance services.

The deal signed on Wednesday will see UAP-Old Mutual leverage on FEP Holdings’ share capital as the two partners jointly develop co-branded medical and general insurance products. The products will see FEP members get discounts of up to 7.5 per cent.

“The current product offering for FEP Holdings’ clients includes vehicle, home, personal accident and medical insurance for individual clients,” said UAP-Old Mutual group managing director-general insurance, James Wambugu.

Mr Wambugu said UAP-Old Mutual regional offices will book businesses for FEP Holdings under FEP insurance agency. The investment company’s network cuts across 44 counties.

Through the partnership, FEP seeks to generate over Sh70 million in revenue from about 10,000 members and grow by at least 50 per cent every year.

FEP Holdings has about 200,000 members of who 70,000 have invested in the company.

“We see this as a great opportunity to grow our range of products as well as a strategic entry path to finally venture into insurance brokerage,” said FEP Holdings chief executive Maurice Korir.

The group comprises FEP insurance agency Mobikash, Kisima Real Estate, Fountain Group of Schools, Suntec Supermarkets, Fountain Safaris, Fountain Group of Hotels, Fountain Technologies, Citadelle Security and FEP Foundation.

Mr Korir said FEP insurance agency will greatly benefit from UAP’s marketing support.